Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.76 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $2,136,670.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,397.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,247 shares of company stock worth $2,673,820. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

