Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Critical Review

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Gemphire Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1 16 4 1 2.23 Gemphire Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. Gemphire Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,360.00%. Given Gemphire Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gemphire Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Gemphire Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -11.40% 18.57% 4.47% Gemphire Therapeutics N/A -173.57% -87.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Gemphire Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.82 -$2.15 billion $2.80 5.44 Gemphire Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.64 million ($1.71) -0.73

Gemphire Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Gemphire Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Gemphire Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy. It also completed three Phase IIb clinical trials for gemcabene in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemic (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients on maximally tolerated statins, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

