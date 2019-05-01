Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.08-2.59 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,339. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tenet Healthcare (THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/tenet-healthcare-thc-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.47.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.