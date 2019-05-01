Tenet Healthcare (THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.08-2.59 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,339. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
