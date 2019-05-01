Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.74 ($2.09).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

