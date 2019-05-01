TEKcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. TEKcoin has a market capitalization of $56,681.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TEKcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin Coin Profile

TEKcoin (CRYPTO:TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org . TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

TEKcoin Coin Trading

TEKcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

