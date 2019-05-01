TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. TD Ameritrade has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
AMTD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,598. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.
In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.