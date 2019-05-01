TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. TD Ameritrade has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,598. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (AMTD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/td-ameritrade-holding-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-amtd.html.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.