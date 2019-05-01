Target (TGT) Shares Gap Down to $77.12

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.12, but opened at $77.12. Target shares last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 6277170 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.
In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.