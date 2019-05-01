Taoping (TAOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taoping Inc. is a cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of a digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising market primarily of China. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Taoping Inc., formerly known as China Information Technology Inc., is based in Futian D Shenzhen City, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,673. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.21. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Taoping worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

