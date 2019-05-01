Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

