Susan P. Stimson Sells 12,500 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) insider Susan P. Stimson sold 12,500 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan P. Stimson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Susan P. Stimson sold 2,663 shares of Intersect ENT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $79,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Susan P. Stimson sold 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $291,300.00.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,285. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intersect ENT by 62,220.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 15.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/susan-p-stimson-sells-12500-shares-of-intersect-ent-inc-xent-stock.html.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.