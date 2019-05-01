SunTrust Banks Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,194. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.