SunTrust Banks Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

NYSE:TEL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,194. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

