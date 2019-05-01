Sun Communities (SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of SUI opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $91.03 and a twelve month high of $123.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 257,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.84 per share, with a total value of $30,305,973.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,363. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 371 communities comprising over 128,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

