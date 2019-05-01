Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

