Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/summit-hotel-properties-inn-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.