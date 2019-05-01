Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25.
Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
