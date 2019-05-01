Strategic Education (STRA) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $158.35 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 5367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $773,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $366,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,729. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

