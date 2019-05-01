Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Trading Up 16.7%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 705,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 819,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

SWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stornoway Diamond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stornoway Diamond Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

