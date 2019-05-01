Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,716 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

Shares of RUN opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.51). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $843,105.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,460,681 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 68,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,027,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,503,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,674 in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 881.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 701,745 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

