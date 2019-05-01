Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,063. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc-sells-4294-shares-of-vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus.html.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.