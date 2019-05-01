SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $30,044.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,044.00 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.