Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.56. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

