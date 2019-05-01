Standex Int’l (SXI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,628. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.43). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 134.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 29.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

