Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $250,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

