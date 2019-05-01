Splunk Inc (SPLK) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163,165 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $92,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Splunk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Splunk by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

SPLK stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,833. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

