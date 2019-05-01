Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

