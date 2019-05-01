Spinnaker Trust Has $247,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 74.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

