SpectrumNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, SpectrumNetwork has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpectrumNetwork has a total market cap of $1,338.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpectrumNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.02994877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.05028182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.01371301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.01189463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00107493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.01139108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00311250 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00027634 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

SpectrumNetwork's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,438,628 tokens. SpectrumNetwork's official website is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com.

The official message board for SpectrumNetwork is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

