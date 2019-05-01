Spectrum (SPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,781.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $81,493.00 and approximately $87,781.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.01360596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001852 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00116539 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,098,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

