SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,116. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

