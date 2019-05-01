SpartanNash (SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 72,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $593.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $74,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 121,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $13,997,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

