Southwestern Energy to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 25.17%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWN. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

SWN stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 266,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

