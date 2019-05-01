Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is Provident Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,195 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,013 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 7.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $193,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 27,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,472. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

