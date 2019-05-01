South State (SSB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.22. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $662,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South State by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of South State by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of South State by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

