South State (SSB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.
SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.22. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $662,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South State by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of South State by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of South State by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
Further Reading: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.