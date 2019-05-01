South State Corp (SSB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. FIG Partners also issued estimates for South State’s FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of SSB opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.22. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at $436,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 32.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,609,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

