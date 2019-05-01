Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact General Electric (GE) Stock Price

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected General Electric's analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

GE opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

