Somerville Kurt F Sells 4,379 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

