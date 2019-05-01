SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 8,395 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,586. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

