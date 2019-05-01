Social Lending Token Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (SLT)

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Social Lending Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $8,331.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Lending Token has traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Lending Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00403944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00999772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00177760 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Social Lending Token

Social Lending Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands . Social Lending Token’s official website is sociallending.io

Buying and Selling Social Lending Token

Social Lending Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Lending Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Lending Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

