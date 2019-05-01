SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0877

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $995,561.00 and approximately $169,620.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,386.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.02972500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.05001067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.01357979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.01191243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00108001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.01128559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00309531 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027780 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

