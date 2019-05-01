Skylands Capital LLC Has $623,000 Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,747,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $7,609,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $4,055,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 45,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

