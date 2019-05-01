Silk Road Medical (SILK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.01 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder X Finance L.P. Wp sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $18,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.