Silicon Laboratories to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $107.66 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,663 shares of company stock valued at $253,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,828,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,828,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,272,000 after buying an additional 647,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,679,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

