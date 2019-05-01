Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Declines By 12.2%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,458 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the March 29th total of 13,592,483 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,355,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $127,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

JBLU stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

