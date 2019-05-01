Shilling (SH) Reaches Market Cap of $55,310.00

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Shilling has a market cap of $55,310.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shilling coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shilling Coin Profile

Shilling (SH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. Shilling’s official website is digitalshilling.org . Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling

Buying and Selling Shilling

Shilling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using US dollars.

