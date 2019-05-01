Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Harris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Harris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,621,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,830,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harris by 692.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 111,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

