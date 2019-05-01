SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $348,961,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,918,000 after acquiring an additional 943,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

NYSE MKC opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,628,076 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

