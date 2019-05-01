SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,772 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 302.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 190,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 3,890 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $593,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $204,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,920.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,532 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,951. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.08. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $173.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

