Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.85. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

