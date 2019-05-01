Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

