Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,143,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/securian-asset-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.