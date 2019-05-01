Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 142,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

